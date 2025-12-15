Reconnaissance drone produced by Frontline Robotics. Photo: Frontline-robotics.tech

In partnership with Quantum Systems, the Ukrainian company Frontline Robotics is launching drone production in Germany. According to Forbes Ukraine, which cites the company's press service, this news is accurate.

The two companies are establishing Quantum Frontline Industries, the first Ukrainian-German defense enterprise. As part of the project, they will launch a fully automated industrial line for producing drones for the Ukrainian Defense Forces in Germany.

What exactly will they be launching in Germany?

The company will specialize in the mass production of the "Zoom" and "Lens" drones, which were developed by Frontline Robotics. All robotic systems will be manufactured in Germany and supplied to the Armed Forces of Ukraine in quantities determined by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense.

This initiative is part of the Build with Ukraine program.

Quantum Systems will be responsible for the industrial infrastructure and administrative support. Frontline Robotics will provide a production license and ensure that personnel are trained.

The project also involves creating jobs for Ukrainian citizens in Germany.

Why does Ukraine need a factory in Germany?

According to Frontline Robotics CEO Eugene Tretyak, launching a joint venture could set an example for future international defense projects and provide Ukraine's Defense Forces with thousands of drones.

Quantum Systems' co-CEO, Sven Krüger, noted that Ukraine's experience with drones has already altered the nature of modern warfare. The new partnership will enable to reconsider approaches to defense production at the European level.

Frontline Robotics adds that the high demand for drones on the front line requires rapid expansion, and producing in Germany allows for growth in safer conditions.

